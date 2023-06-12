Menu
Virat Kohli Back as India Captain, Rohit Sharma Axed as Leader: Fans Demand After India Lose WTC Final

By: admin

Date:


Fans on social space have been sharing details of Kohli’s record as captain trying to justify why he should be back as the leader of the side.

Kohli Back as Captain (Image: Twitter)

London: It was a day to forget for the Indian team in London as Rohit Sharma’s men lost the World Test Championship final against Australia by 209 runs. Following the loss, fans and experts started criticising the Indian team. While some felt India got their selection wrong, others reckoned Rohit Sharma should be axed as the Indian captain and Virat Kohli should be reinstated. Fans on social space have been sharing details of Kohli’s record as captain trying to justify why he should be back as the leader of the side.

Here are some of the reactions that followed after India’s humiliating loss:

Both teams fought hard on the last day of the summit clash where all hopes were on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. The early dismissal of Kohli by Scott Boland and a fantastic catch by Steve Smith in the slip cordon during the morning session dealt a fatal blow to India’s hopes.

As Australia, completely dominated the game in the morning session, the former Indian captain was soon joined by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the locker room. Ajinkya Rahane’s resistance didn’t continue for too long either as Australia easily defeated the Indian lower order to win the top match. Kohli passed the Test mace as Australia basked in their success.










