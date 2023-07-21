Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Bags UNIQUE Record in His Landmark 500th Game During Ind-WI Test at Trinidad

Kohli, who is the 10th cricketer in the history to play 500 international games, also edged former South African great acques Kallis to become the fifth leading run-getter in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli Records

Trinidad: Former India captain Virat Kohli was at his sublime best at Queen’s Park Oval during the opening day of the second Test match on Thursday. Kohli remained unbeaten on 87* and led India’s recovery along with Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli, who is featuring in his 500th international game, became the first cricketer to hit a fifty in the landmark match. No other cricketer has been able to achieve this feat. Kohli, who is the 10th cricketer in the history to play 500 international games, also edged former South African great Jacques Kallis to become the fifth leading run-getter in Test cricket.

“I’m really grateful,” Kohli had told bcci.tv before the match about reaching the milestone. “I feel very blessed that I’ve had such a long journey playing for India, and such a long Test career because I’ve had to work really hard for it. It makes you feel happy about the hard work you’ve put in, to see the longevity in the game and the results over the years as well. So yeah, I’m very grateful.”

Earlier, opener Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked virtually unperturbed in the first session and slammed fifties. However, the story was quite different in the second session as four bowlers picked up a wicket apiece to ensure India were in a spot of bother going into tea.

India’s opening stand was broken on 139 after Jaiswal fell after scoring 57 off 74 to Jason Holder, who had been the only bowler looking dangerous in the first session.

Rohit got a beauty from Warrican and fell on 80 off 143 before which Shubman Gill failed to make a mark once again, falling on 10. Virat Kohli, who is making his 500th appearance for India, took 21 balls to get off the mark with a classy shot down the ground.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (8) was dismissed in the last over before tea as West Indies got a shot in their arm.















