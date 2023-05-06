Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 7000 Runs In Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played for a single franchise (RCB) throughout his career.

Virat Kohli completes 7000 IPL runs. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli became the first batter to complete 7000 runs in the history of Indian Premier League on Saturday at the Feroz Shah Kotla during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s away match against Delhi Capitals. Kohli reached his milestone in his 233rd IPL game.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is second in the list with 6536 runs while Delhi Capitals captain David Warner (6189) is third in the list. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (6063) is fourth. Notably, Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played for a single franchise throughout his career.

In IPL 2023, Kohli has been in staggering form. The right hander has accumulated 364 runs in nine games so far including five fifties before the DC vs RCB game. Earlier, Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma and touched his feet in a heartwarming gesture just before the clash.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kotla. RCB included attacking middle-order batter Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals named Mukesh Kumar and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI. Mukesh has come in place of South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje, who has returned home reportedly due to personal reasons.

DC vs RCB Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.











