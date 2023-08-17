August 17, 2023

Virat Kohli Calls Random Fan in Heartwarming Gesture in Video, Gives Selfie Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Kohli walked the talk as he called the fan during among a lot of people for a selfie. The fan was in a state of awe as he kept smiling.

Mumbai: Former India captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the era and enjoys a massive fanbase. Kohli has got an immense following, and fans go to any extent to get a glimpse of him. A few days back, Kohli rejected a fan’s plea of a picture as he was in a rush, but promised to keep his request. Kohli walked the talk as he called the fan during among a lot of people for a selfie. The fan was in a state of awe as he kept smiling. The video and the gesture is being loved by fans who are now reacting to the clip after it surfaced on social space.

Meanwhile, Kohli admitted that India vs Pakistan clashes are larger than life from the outside and makes it an experience to cherish for a lifetime ahead of the mega encounter in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

India will open their campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. Kohli has always been the star performer when it comes to matches against Pakistan, the latest being his 82 not out last year during the T20 World Cup at the MCG.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli described how it feels to be a part of an Indian vs Pakistan encounter. “I wouldn’t run away from the fact that the atmosphere on the outside is very, very different from other games,” said the former India captain.

“It’s what is created on the outside that you can’t really ignore. As a player when you step onto the field it’s any other game for you. The environment on the outside can pull you in. That’s for you to enjoy and get excited about. Then it’s usual business,” he added.










