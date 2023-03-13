Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkars 100-Century Record? Harbhajan Singh Makes STUNNING Statement

Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record? Harbhajan Singh Makes STUNNING Statement

Ind vs Aus: Confident that the 34-year-old will break Tendulkar’s tally, Harbhajan reckoned Kohli can still get 50 international centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli ©BCCI-PTI

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli ended his drought of centuries in red-ball cricket as he got to a ton on Sunday against Australia at Ahmedabad during the final Test. Kohli hit a patient 186 on a placid track in Ahmedabad bringing up his 28th Test century. The 28th Test century was also his 75th international century. Following his 28th Test century, already speculations are being made over whether he can breach Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 international centuries milestone. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke in detail about Kohli’s ton and also whether he can go past Tendulkar or not. Confident that the 34-year-old will break Tendulkar’s tally, Harbhajan reckoned Kohli can still get 50 international centuries.

“It’s certainly possible. I think he can score more than that (100 centuries). Two things favour Virat here; his age, and his fitness. He’s 34 but his fitness is that of a 24-year-old cricketer. He’s way ahead in that aspect. He has already scored 75 centuries, he can score at least 50 more. He knows his game and he plays all formats,” Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

“You might think I’m going overboard with this, but it is certainly possible. If anyone can do it, it’s Virat Kohli. Rest all are far behind him. He knew he had to work on his fitness, because his batting abilities are god-gifted. I don’t think he will stop from here. There are no technical faults, and even if they are, he works on them and rectifies them. Since his return (after break), he has already scored five centuries. This is pretty much a comeback for him,” Harbhajan further stated.











