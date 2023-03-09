Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Caught Munching While Fielding In Slips During 4th Test Against Australia | Watch Viral Video

After Kohli had a few bites from the snack, he was also spotted passing on an energy bar to one of the teammates who was also fielding in the slips cordon.

Virat Kohli Caught Munching While Fielding In Slips During 4th Test Against Australia | Watch Viral Video

Gujarat: It is very normal that fans see cricket players eating snacks during the live matches. More often, cricketers are spotted eating bananas or during the drinks break time.

In the case of Virat Kohli, something new was spotted while ongoing Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

In the midst of the Australian batting innings, Kohli was spotted munching on what seemed like an energy bar. The video is spreading and breaking the social media has garnered massive attention from frenzy fans soon after the incident took place and leaving fans on social media scratching their heads.

The video emerged during the break between the 22nd and the 23rd over of Australia’s batting.

After Kohli had a few bites from the snack, he was also spotted passing on an energy bar to one of the teammates who was also fielding in the slips cordon.

Fans have reacted on social media Koo App, by saying: “Match ke Baad khaa lo filhaal Australia ko Khaalo (Eat after the match. For now, focus on the Australians).”

Another fan reacted to the video saying, “Ghar par khana nahi milta kya, kamal kar rahe ho yaha par.. Mummy ko bolo khana dedengi Hahah… (Don’t you get food at home, Tell your mummy to prepare food for you).

Another one reacted saying, “Punjabi Puttar Needs energy to break Australian partnerships on the field”.

Notably, Kohli has failed to amass massive runs in the ongoing series as he has returned scores of 12, 44, 20, 22, and 13 respectively across the three Test matches. Despite this, the batter seems upbeat and never misses a chance to enjoy himself while in the middle of the field.











