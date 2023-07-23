Virat Kohli Celebrates Mukesh Kumars Maiden Test Wicket Vs West Indies In Style

Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Celebrates Mukesh Kumar’s Maiden Test Wicket Vs West Indies In Style | WATCH VIDEO

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar made his international debut against West Indies in the ongoing second Test in Trinidad.



Virat Kohli looked the happiest when Mukesh Kumar took his maiden Test wicket. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has always been an animated figure on the field. Whether it is his batting or fielding or celebrating a wicket, emotions take the front seat for Kohli. Likewise, on Saturday, the former Indian captain celebrated Mukesh Kumar’s maiden Test wicket in Trinidad.

It was a special day for Mukesh. After making his Test debut in the ongoing Test against West Indies, the Bihar born has been impressive with the ball. Although he did not get any wickets on Day 2, the Bengal pacer made sure he does get atleast one on Saturday.

The moment came in the first session o Day 3, when Mukesh bowled a length ball to fellow Windies debutant Kirk McKenzie, who tried to cut late and as a result nicked behind the stumps to Ishan Kishan. Although Kishan didn’t look celebrating at first, but Mukesh was confident he has got his man and his maiden international wicket.

Mukesh Kumar has arrived in Test cricket. Hoping more & more wickets in future.pic.twitter.com/C3A0vOFAJq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 22, 2023

The 29-year-old looked naturally ecstatic with the wicket while Kohli came running and hugged the special talent as other teammates get around him. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma also spoke highly of Mukesh at the coin toss. Mukesh replaced Shardul Thakur in the second Test.

However, the dismissal of McKenzie was immediately followed by rain that stopped play for nearly an hour and lunch was taken early. At stumps on Day 3, West Indies were 229/5, still trailing by more than 200 runs in response to India’s first ininngs total of 438.

Mukesh’s call-up into the Indian team is a result of his hard work and consistent performances in the domestic arena for Bengal. He took 22 wickets for Bengal in five Ranji Trophy game last season before taking five-wicket hauls for India A against Bangladesh A and New Zealand A i unofficial Tests.

He also impressed Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting with his show in IPL 2023. Earlier on the day, Mukesh also revealed his conversation with his mother after getting his maiden cap. “My mother told me to stay happy all the time. Keep moving forward.

No Dream Too Small! Mukesh Kumar’s phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Sns4SDZmi2 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

“She said her blessings are always with me. For her, all that she wants me to do is keep improving and getting better,” Mukesh said in a video shared by BCCI. “This moment is very important for me. I can’t explain how happy I am. I made the debut in the morning and in the evening, I am talking to my mother. I am not able to understand what to say. Today I got his cap (No 308) from Ashwin bhai. This is the most important day of my life.”















