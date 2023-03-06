Virat Kohli Cuddles Pet; Shares VIRAL Picture Ahead of Ind-Aus 4th Test at Ahmedabad

Home

Virat Kohli Cuddles Pet; Throwback Picture Goes VIRAL Ahead of Ind-Aus 4th Test at Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the fourth and final Test, Virat Kohli is making the most of the break between the Test matches. Yesterday, there were pictures of him with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. A day after, he posted a picture on his social media accounts of cuddling a dog. The dog is in his lap and Kohli looks extremely happy while cuddling it. He posts the picture and then captions it with an ‘Om’ symbol. ‘Om’ is the prime symbol of Hinduism.

Here is the Kohli post that is now going viral:

The visit by the power couple to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain created a lot of buzz. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories where she shared a picture from their visit and wrote, “Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both.”

Anushka told ANI, “We came here to offer prayers and had a good darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple.”

Earlier in the year, the most sought after couple visited Vrindavan, where the family paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram. They also paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh.











