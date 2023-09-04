Virat Kohli Drops A Dolly Against Nepal Off Mohammed Sirajs Bowling

Home

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Drops A Dolly Against Nepal Off Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling

Both India and Nepal are yet to win a match in Asia Cup 2023. Whoever wins on Monday will advance to the Super Four stage from Group A.

Virat Kohli dropped a sitter on the first ball of the second over against Nepal at covers in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Kandy: In a rare scenario, Virat Kohli dropped a dolly at covers on the first ball of the second over bowled by Mohammed Siraj against Nepal in a Group A encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Earlier, in the first over, Shreyas Iyer dropped a sitter at the first slip off Mohammed Shami’s bowling.

Coming on to bowl for the first time in the game, Siraj pitched the ball up outside the off stump to which Aasif Sheikh spooned straight to shortish cover point as he drove with the swing. Kohli, who was stationed at the position, hops to catch the ball and makes a mess of it to put it down eventually.

Earlier, in the first over, Iyer put down Kushal Bhurtel on the sixth ball of the match. Bhurtel flashed his bat against Shami, got a fat outside edge which Iyer failed to hold on to. Meanwhile, former India cricketer also criticised India’s fielding

“What’s with the catches today? #AsiaCup #INDvsNEP,” Chopra wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, India just made one change in their playing XI from the last match. Jasprit Bumrah, who flew down to Mumbai for the birth of his first child, is missing with Shami replacing him.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Nepal too made one change, bringing in Bhim Sharki in place of Aarif Sheikh.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.















