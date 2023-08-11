August 11, 2023

Virat Kohli Earns Rs 11.45 Cr For Every Instagram Post

Kohli’s form will be key for India’s fortunes at the amrquee event. 

Virat Kohli returns from the Caribbean. (Photo: Virat kohli Instagram)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of the modern era and with that comes a massive following. Without a doubt, Kohli is any advertiser’s dream as he has got a very big fanbase and hence everybody wants him to do the endorsements. In the past, there have been several reports about the price of his belongings – for example, how much does his house cost or his watch. Fans love to know everything about the former India captain. Now, a report claims the amount he charges for every Instagram post and the figure will surely stun you. As per a Hopper HQ report, the former India captain charges a whopping Rs 11.45 Cr for every Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Kohli has returned to India after the ODI series. He will now be a part of the Indian side for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Kohli’s form will be key for India’s fortunes at the amrquee event.










