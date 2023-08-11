Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Earns Rs 11.45 Cr For Every Instagram Post – CHECK DEETS

Kohli’s form will be key for India’s fortunes at the amrquee event.

Virat Kohli returns from the Caribbean. (Photo: Virat kohli Instagram)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of the modern era and with that comes a massive following. Without a doubt, Kohli is any advertiser’s dream as he has got a very big fanbase and hence everybody wants him to do the endorsements. In the past, there have been several reports about the price of his belongings – for example, how much does his house cost or his watch. Fans love to know everything about the former India captain. Now, a report claims the amount he charges for every Instagram post and the figure will surely stun you. As per a Hopper HQ report, the former India captain charges a whopping Rs 11.45 Cr for every Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Kohli has returned to India after the ODI series. He will now be a part of the Indian side for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Kohli’s form will be key for India’s fortunes at the amrquee event.















