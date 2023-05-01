Virat Kohli Engages Into Heated Argument With Naveen-Ul-Haq After RCB Beat LSG In IPL 2023

Home

Naveen-ul-Haq SNUBS Virat Kohli’s ‘Proposal to Chat’ | WATCH

IPL 2023: Naveen walking away upset Kohli, who was not expecting that reaction from the marquee player.

Naveen SNUBS Kohli (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Lucknow: Things went awry after Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a heist at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Monday against Lucknow Super Giants. RCB won the game by 18 runs while defending a paltry 126 runs. If Virat Kohli’s argument with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir stole the sheen off the match, also another event became a talking point on social media. Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq snubbed a proposal from Kohli to have a chat after the game. Naveen walking away upset Kohli, who was not expecting that reaction from the marquee player.

Here is the video that is now going viral:

Why is Kohli sledging Naveen ul Haq? Kohli didn’t expect Naveen ul haq to respond like that. Looks like Kohli got scaredpic.twitter.com/uarkpacxRJ — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) May 1, 2023

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a modest 126 and beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took a wicket each to bowl out Bangalore for 108 in 19.5 overs. The win has also taken Bangalore to ten points and fifth place due to the net run rate, while Lucknow has slipped to third place but still has ten points.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs











