Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis And Other RCB Players Visit Mohammed Sirajs New Home Ahead of IPL 2023 Game vs SRH

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis And Other RCB Players Visit Mohammed Siraj’s New Home Ahead of IPL 2023 Game vs SRH | WATCH

In a clip that has surfaced on social space, you can see a huge gathering of the RCB unit at Siraj’s home.

RCB players UNWIND (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Hyderabad: Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) big game on Thursday against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj invited the entire RCB team to his new house in Hyderabad. In a clip that has surfaced on social space, you can see a huge gathering of the RCB unit at Siraj’s home. Looks like the team is unwinding ahead of the make-or-break clash.

Here is the clip that has surfaced online and is going viral as fans are loving what they are seeing.

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and other RCB players visited Mohammad Siraj’s new house. pic.twitter.com/saYYluyIGc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile, du Plessis hailed their big victory over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday as much needed victory for his team as it would do a world of good to their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Riding high on a dominating bowling display RCB thumped Rajasthan Royals by a huge 112-run margin in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday, to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

The win gave RCB crucial two points and they sit fifth on the table with 12 points and a healthy run rate of +0.166, with two matches to go.

For RCB, Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets with the likes of Michael Bracewell and Mohammad Siraj also bowling really well as RCB sealed a massive win. After Faf du Plessis’ composed innings of 55 off 44 and Glenn Maxwell’s 54 off 33. Anuj Rawat’s cameo of unbeaten 29 off 11 lifted RCB to a competitive 171/5 in 20 overs.















