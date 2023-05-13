Virat Kohli Fake Instagram Story Goes Viral During Karnataka Elections 2023 Amid IPL Season

Home

Sports

Fact Check: Virat Kohli’s Fake Instagram Story Goes Viral During Karnataka Elections 2023 Amid IPL Season

Kohli is currently in Rajasthan for the 60th match of the ongoing cash-rich league which will be played on May 14, Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan.

FACT CHECK: Kohli’s Fake Insta Story Goes Viral During Karnataka Elections 2023

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s Fake Instagram story is going viral on social media on the result day of Karnataka’s elections result day. As per Twitter users, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sipper posted a photo on his Instagram supporting Rahul Gandhi.

As per India.com’s sources, the photo is morphed and Kohli had not posted any photo supporting Congress or Rahul Gandhi. The 34-year-old batter is currently busy in the 16th season of IPL.

India.com also checked Virat Kohli’s Instagram handle and did not find any such story on his account.

At the time of writing this article, we found two stories on his insta handle. In the first story posted on 12 May, he congratulated Suryakumar Yadav for hitting his maiden IPL hundred against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli is currently in Rajasthan for the 60th match of the ongoing cash-rich league which will be played on May 14, Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan.

Here is the photo that is going viral on social space:

Hello @imVkohli why did you delete it? Were you forced to delete it?? pic.twitter.com/ae5x62xY9Z — Ammu (@antifascisttt) May 13, 2023

Virat Kohli is on 🔥, hope he doesn’t delete it #KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/qf6C3w36GH — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 13, 2023

Virat Kohli posts about everything these days#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/5QOoCqM4Fp — Radhay (@brawny_01) May 13, 2023

In karnataka elections, Congress won an emphatic victory in Karnataka polls on Saturday, pushing BJP out of power in the only southern state it ruled, and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead.

Congress has won 131 seats and is ahead on five more seats, comfortably crossing the halfway mark in the 224-member Karnataka assembly. Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to win 65 seats, having already won 61 seats and leading on four more.















