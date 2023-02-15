Home

Virat Kohli Fans Apologize to Rohit Sharma After Chetan Sharma Revelation | VIRAL TWEETS

Chetan Sharma’s revelation has now opened the Pandora’s Box like never-before.

Virat Kohli Fans Apologize to Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: Days ahead of the second Test against Australia, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma revealed how Rohit Sharma had supported Virat Kohli during his rough patch with the bat. Earlier, there were assumptions and speculations that there is a rift between Virat and Rohit. Following the revelation, Kohli fans are now thanking Rohit for supporting the former during his tough times. Sharma, during the sting operation, said: “there are no rifts between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they support each other. Both are like Amitabh and Dharmendra”.

Here is how fans are now reacting to the development:

Good to see Virat Fans apologising to Rohit Sharma & tweeting good about him. Maybe this is the time when Rohit & Virat fans can unite and support both of them ❤️#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/BcnLsFl65W — RO ❤️ (Fan-Account) (@ved4nt45) February 14, 2023

Proud to be a fan of Rohit Sharma always & forever♥️ Truly a gem of a person & a great inspiration. Stay the way you are @ImRo45 — Ƥ (@Pallette_) February 15, 2023

Thank you Rohit thank you very much! You have once again given me a chance to make myself proud that I am your fan. #RohitSharma https://t.co/YuaiYanZIN — ENGINEERING (@appuavrulocal) February 15, 2023

Bro rohit sharma supported everyone during their bad time but no one supported him during his bad days and the fans play with him !heartbreaking — GHOST DHRUV (@DhruvGhost) February 15, 2023

In a sting operation conducted by Zee News, Sharma revealed that then BCCI President had no role in taking away Virat’s captaincy and it was the collective decision by the BCCI selectors including Chetan Sharma. He further added that the selectors were not in favour of making Rohit Sharma the captain, but they were actually against Kohli.

”We weren’t favouring Rohit as a Captain. We were just against Virat Kohli”, Sharma told.











