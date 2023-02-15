7.2 C
Virat Kohli Fans Apologize to Rohit Sharma After Chetan Sharma Revelation

Chetan Sharma’s revelation has now opened the Pandora’s Box like never-before.

Virat Kohli Fans Apologize to Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: Days ahead of the second Test against Australia, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma revealed how Rohit Sharma had supported Virat Kohli during his rough patch with the bat. Earlier, there were assumptions and speculations that there is a rift between Virat and Rohit. Following the revelation, Kohli fans are now thanking Rohit for supporting the former during his tough times. Sharma, during the sting operation, said: “there are no rifts between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they support each other. Both are like Amitabh and Dharmendra”.

Here is how fans are now reacting to the development:

In a sting operation conducted by Zee News, Sharma revealed that then BCCI President had no role in taking away Virat’s captaincy and it was the collective decision by the BCCI selectors including Chetan Sharma. He further added that the selectors were not in favour of making Rohit Sharma the captain, but they were actually against Kohli.

”We weren’t favouring Rohit as a Captain. We were just against Virat Kohli”, Sharma told.




