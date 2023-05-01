Home

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Face Criticism For UNWANTED Behaviour After RCB Beat LSG in Low-Scoring Affair | VIRAL TWEETS

IPL 2023: Here is how fans are now reacting to the episode that unfolded.

Kohli-Gambhir Fight (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: Some brilliant bowling from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) helped them defend a low 126 successfully at the Ekana stadium on Monday against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). But it was the inappropriate behavior from Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after the match that hogged the limelight in front of a packed house at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium. Here is how fans are now reacting to the episode that unfolded.

Here are some of the reactions that are now going viral:

Good to see old Kohli back — Naveen (@_naveenish) May 1, 2023

kohli 100 kiya hai kya aaj match nahi dekh paya….par uske bohot saare attitude wale pic aa rahe hai.. — Arafat bhuiyan (@Shah4900) May 1, 2023

Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a modest 126 and beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took a wicket each to bowl out Bangalore for 108 in 19.5 overs. The win has also taken Bangalore to ten points and fifth place due to the net run rate, while Lucknow have slipped to third place but still have ten points.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs











