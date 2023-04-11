12.2 C
Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhirs BROMANCE After RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 MATCH at Chinnaswamy; Pics Go VIRAL

Sports

IPL 2023: The pictures of Kohli and Gambhir have now surfaced on social space and are being loved by fans.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir meet up after the high voltage clash (Image: Twitter)

Bangalore: It was a night to remember at the M. Chinnaswamy where the Lucknow side snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Monday. While the game lived up to the expectations and surpassed them, it was the moment of bromance between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir that stole the show after the game. Kohli and Gambhir, who have had arguments during their playing days, seemed to have left that on the field of play and started afresh. The pictures of Kohli and Gambhir have now surfaced on social space and are being loved by fans.

Here are some of the pictures:

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday.

As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

IPL in a statement on late Monday night said: “The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs.”




Published Date: April 11, 2023 8:24 AM IST



Updated Date: April 11, 2023 8:28 AM IST







