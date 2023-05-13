Home

Virat Kohli Gets King-Like Welcome on Reaching Jaipur Ahead of RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

IPL 2023: It got a little out of control as fans started yelling, ‘Kohli, Kohli’. The cops had to intervene and take control of the mob and keep Kohli safe.

Virat Kohli News (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Jaipur: Virat Kohli is easily one of the most popular cricketers of the era and hence it is no surprise that fans flock outside stadiums, airports, and hotels just to get a glimpse of the former RCB captain. Scenes were no different when he reached Jaipur as fans gheraoed his car. It got a little out of control as fans started yelling, ‘Kohli, Kohli’. The cops had to intervene and take control of the mob and keep Kohli safe.

Here is the clip that has appeared on social space and is going viral:

The Craze for Kohli in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/cFIRHRxEn8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, it promises to be a showdown between this edition’s two most impactful batters in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Both Jaiswal and du Plessis are in scintillating form and are the top-two run-getters in the tournament so far.

While du Plessis is leading the scoring charts with 576 runs from 11 innings, including six half centuries and a best of 84, Jaiswal is a close second with 575 runs from 12 knocks that includes four fifties and a 124-run knock.

It remains to be seen who gets the better of the other in Sunday’s high-profile clash.

If both fire on Sunday, it will be a run feat for the spectators.

RCB will also look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, having suffered losses against Mumbai Indians and laggards Delhi Capitals in their last two games.















