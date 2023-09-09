Home

Virat Kohli Gets Special Gift From Local Sri Lankan Players Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2023

India will play Pakistan for the second time in Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday in a Super 4 clash. Earlier, both teams met in a group stage fixture but the game was washed out.



Virat Kohli gets a silver bat from the local Sri Lankan players after India’s training in Colombo. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a sweet gesture, local Sri Lankan cricketers gifted Virat Kohli with a silver bat ahead of India’s big match against Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. After advancing into the Super Four as the second-best team in Group A, India will take on Pakistan on Sunday in the first of three rounds at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The local players, precisely net bowlers, were a part of India’s training session on Friday where they got chance to bowl to the stars like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya and etc. Soon after the batting session, the youngsters approached Kohli.

The former India captain gleefully obliged them and helped them with tips to succeed in the sport, the video of which has been shared by the BCCI on social media. In the video, Kohli was seen talking about fitness, mindset, skills and small small changes that one cricketer can do to go above the rest.

Start your weekend with an inspiring interaction 🤗 Virat Kohli shares his experience with budding cricketers 👏👏#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023 | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/FA0YDw0Eqf — BCCI (@BCCI) September 9, 2023

One of them said, “I asked him like how can I make it to that level? The things he said being a professional, ‘just belief in yourself, at the end of the day the work you put in practice, that’s where you get the result’.”

“Just watching him the way he gets ready and practice in nets, I learned a lot just by watching him,” added the player. Earlier, Kohli was seen playing with a little puppy in the middle of India’s training session. The good news ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash is that Jasprit Bumrah is back from home and bowled in full throttle.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul kept wickets at the nets for more than an hour but could bat only 15-20 minutes before the rain gods came in. For the unknown, India’s top order completely failed against Pakistan in the group stage game.

The likes of Kohli, Gill, Rohit and Iyer were out cheaply in front of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. On Sunday, the Indian batters would like to pull their socks up and put a good show.















