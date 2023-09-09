September 9, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Virat Kohli Gets Special Gift From Local Sri Lankan Players Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2023

3 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Gets Special Gift From Local Sri Lankan Players Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2023

India will play Pakistan for the second time in Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday in a Super 4 clash. Earlier, both teams met in a group stage fixture but the game was washed out.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli gets a gift, Virat Kohli gifted silver bat, Virat Kohli in Asia Cup 2023, Virat Kohli against Pakistan, India vs Pakistan, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli updates,
Virat Kohli gets a silver bat from the local Sri Lankan players after India’s training in Colombo. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a sweet gesture, local Sri Lankan cricketers gifted Virat Kohli with a silver bat ahead of India’s big match against Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. After advancing into the Super Four as the second-best team in Group A, India will take on Pakistan on Sunday in the first of three rounds at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The local players, precisely net bowlers, were a part of India’s training session on Friday where they got  chance to bowl to the stars like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya and etc. Soon after the batting session, the youngsters approached Kohli.

The former India captain gleefully obliged them and helped them with tips to succeed in the sport, the video of which has been shared by the BCCI on social media. In the video, Kohli was seen talking about fitness, mindset, skills and small small changes that one cricketer can do to go above the rest.

One of them said, “I asked him like how can I make it to that level? The things he said being a professional, ‘just belief in yourself, at the end of the day the work you put in practice, that’s where you get the result’.”

“Just watching him the way he gets ready and practice in nets, I learned a lot just by watching him,” added the player. Earlier, Kohli was seen playing with a little puppy in the middle of India’s training session. The good news ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash is that Jasprit Bumrah is back from home and bowled in full throttle.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul kept wickets at the nets for more than an hour but could bat only 15-20 minutes before the rain gods came in. For the unknown, India’s top order completely failed against Pakistan in the group stage game.

The likes of Kohli, Gill, Rohit and Iyer were out cheaply in front of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. On Sunday, the Indian batters would like to pull their socks up and put a good show.










Source link

More Stories

1 min read

Colombo Weather Forecast LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: SL Vs BAN To Start On Time, No Rains From Morning

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

‘Everyone’s Wish Is, India Win World Cup’, Says Shikhar Dhawan After Visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

When And Where to Watch

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

ASBL Redefines Modern Living with the Launch of ASBL LOFT

5 mins ago
5 min read

RV Educational Institutions Launches MineRVa – RV Centre for Leadership and Executive Education

1 hour ago
1 min read

Colombo Weather Forecast LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: SL Vs BAN To Start On Time, No Rains From Morning

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

‘Everyone’s Wish Is, India Win World Cup’, Says Shikhar Dhawan After Visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple

1 hour ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights