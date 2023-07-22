  • 6291968677
Sports

Virat Kohli Gets

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva revealed a conversation he had with his mother about how much she loves Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second Test.

Joshua Da Silva’s mother hugs and kisses Virat Kohli in Trinidad. (Image: Twitter)

Port of Spain: West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva had revealed how his mother, Caroline, is a big fan of Virat Kohli and came to see the the former India captain instead of her own son in the ongoing second Test.

Da Silva’s mother’s dream finally came true when the lady got to see her favourite player after the second day’s play in the ongoing second Test on Friday. In a video that was captured by senior journalist Vimal Kumar, Da Silva’s mother hugged and kissed Kohli as the Indian players were about to take the bus back to the hotel.

As soon as Kohli stepped out of the team bus, Da Silva, who accompanied his mother, was heard saying, “I told you, I didn’t lie.” The Indian superstar, who is celebrating his landmark game for the national side, duly obliged her demands and also took a picture with Caroline. He also thanked Da Silva before boarding the bus again.

Both Josh and I are huge fans of Virat Kohli. We think he is the best batsman in our lifetime and he should be blessed and honoured to have. It was a blessing to have him in our country Trinidad. And to play this Test match and to be on the field with Joshua is a blessing,” an emotional Caroline told media.

“It was an wonderful moment. I absolutely loved meeting him. He is a wonderful man, he is so talented and a great,” she added when asked about h meeting with Kohli.










