Virat Kohli Gifts Jerseys To Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey After IND Vs AUS 4th Test | See Pics

India won the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 having won the first two games in Nagpur and Delhi. Both the teams will meet again at the WTC final in June.

Virat Kohli interacts with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey after the Test match. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: In a sweet gesture, India’s Virat Kohli gifted his jerseys to Australian counterparts Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey after the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy ended in a draw on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India won the BGT 2-1 after having won the first two games – at Nagpur and Delhi – inside two days. The third Test in Indore was won by Steve Smith’s men. Both Australia and India will again meet each other in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June at The Oval.

India qualified for the WTC Final for the second consecutive time after Sri Lanka lost the first Test to New Zealand in the Christchurch by two wickets as Kane Williamson’s magnificent hundred steered his side to one of the most thrilling wins in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli gifted his Test jersey to Australian players. pic.twitter.com/qsBoFw8b9t — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2023

Australia were 175/2 in 78.1 overs in their second innings with a lead of 84 runs when the two teams agreed to settle for a draw. India have now beaten Australia by an identical 2-1 margin in the last four series — 2017 (home), 2018-19 (away), 2020-21 (away) and now 2023 at home.

Meanwhile, the game will be memorable for both Khawaja and Kohli. While Khawaja scored his first ton on Indian soil in Ahmedabad as his 180 helped the visitors post 480 in the first innings.

Kohli ended is Test century drought on Day 4. The former India skipper’s 186 was the 28th time in Test cricket that he scored the three0figure mark and also his 75th in international cricket.

Before this century, Kohli’s last Test ton had come in November 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.











