Virat Kohli Gives Autograph to Rashid Khan After GT Knock RCB Out of IPL 2023; WATCH Heartwarming Gesture

Reading time: 8 min.
IPL 2023: The RCB players also took a lap around the Chinnswamy thanking the fans for their unconditional support throughout the season.

Kohli Wins Hearts (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s dream of a maiden IPL title ended on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium after they lost to defending champions Gujarat Titans by six wikets. Despite the loss after smashing a century, Kohli won more hearts. The former RCB captain signed t-shirts for Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed after the loss. The RCB players also took a lap around the Chinnswamy thanking the fans for their unconditional support throughout the season.

But here is the Kohli gesture that will brighten up your Monday. Check viral clip:

Earlier, Kohli’s seventh IPL hundred and second consecutive ton of IPL 2023 to power RCB to a competitive 197/5 against GT.

But it was Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans day as they beat RCB by six wickets. Shubman Gill slammed a sparkling century as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to end the home team’s campaign in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

The result paved the way for Mumbai Indians’ entry into the playoffs as the fourth team.

However, GT dashed RCB’s hopes by reaching the target in 19.1 overs. For GT, the in-form remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 104, while Vijay Shankar made 53 in 35 in the rain-delayed match.

In a week’s time from now, Kohli would be getting ready for the World Test Championship final in London against Australia. Kohli would be a key player for India there.










