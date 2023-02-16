13 C
New York

Virat Kohli Giving Advise to Young Delhi Cricketers Ahead of India-Australia 2nd Test; PIC Goes VIRAL

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 5 min.


Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: While Kohli spoke, the three young cricketers listened to him cautiously.

India vs Australia 2nd Test Delhi | Virat Kohli

Delhi: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation and enjoys a massive following across the globe. Fans look up to him and idolise him and any advice from him is treated as gold. Ahead of the second Test against Australia, Kohli was spotted sharing valuable tips with young local cricketers at the Arun Jaitley stadium. While Kohli spoke, the three young cricketers listened to him cautiously. Since the image surfaced on social space, it is being loved by fans.

Here is the image that is now going viral:

After failing to impress with the bat at Nagpur, Kohli would be eager to make an impression in Delhi.

The team trained on Wednesday and Thursday before the Test. India could incorporate a change. If Shreyas Iyer is fit, he may replace Suryakumar Yadav. As per reports, the pitch is dry and would assist spin. India already has a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts would look to continue the winning momentum.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.




Published Date: February 16, 2023 12:54 PM IST



Updated Date: February 16, 2023 12:55 PM IST







