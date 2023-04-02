Home

Sports

Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell BROMANCE During RCB Net Session Ahead of IPL 2023 Match vs MI Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Maxwell praised Kohli a couple of times and then told him that he had spotted him come down the track in advance and hence changed the length of the ball.

Kohli-Maxwell Bromance

Bangalore: Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell bonded during a net session on the eve of RCB’s IPL 2023 opener versus MI on Sunday evening. Maxwell was bowling to Kohli in the nets. While Maxwell constantly spoke with Kohli after every ball, the ex-India captain looked in ominous touch during the session. Maxwell praised Kohli a couple of times and then told him that he had spotted him come down the track in advance and hence changed the length of the ball. Finally, claiming that it is funny – Kohli said I cannot bat any better.

Here is the video where the two cricketers bond over a net session:

Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings since IPL 2020, the RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to make a winning start in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

However, it remains to be seen how RCB will cope without players like Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood, who both have been sidelined for at least the first half of this IPL due to injuries. Australian Glenn Maxwell is also unlikely to feature in Sunday’s game.

While England’s Will Jacks will miss the full season, it is to be seen how Maxwell shapes up given that he missed the last two ODIs for Australia against tIndia in the recent series after playing the first match in Mumbai.











