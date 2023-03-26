Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell Bromance Is Treat To RCB Fans, Video Goes Viral

Home

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell share a very good bond both on and off the field.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell chat during RCB’s training session on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli received the biggest cheer when he entered the M Chinnaswamy stadium for the first full team practice of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2023 that starts on March 31.

As Kohli entered the ground with his kitbag, all the cameras focussed towards the former India skipper as he got ready for an training intense session. Buit what caught the eye of the fans present at the stadium and the netizens was the bromance between him and Glenn Maxwell.

The roar for King Kohli in Chinnaswamy. Then Bond between Maxi – Virat. pic.twitter.com/HZxTPLzNeO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2023

Kohli and Maxwell share a great bond on and off the field and that has been on display in the past few years on the field. With RCB’s IPL 2023 opener against Mumbai Indians is days away, the duo can give sleepless nights to the opposition as they have done before.











