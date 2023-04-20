Home

Sports

Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell Playing ‘Rock-Paper-Scissor’ During PBKS-RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing ‘rock-paper-scissor’ when a DRS was being taken against Atharva Taide.

Kohli-Maxwell BROMANCE (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mohali: From dancing to making goofy faces, Virat Kohli has done it all on a cricket field. During the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali, Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing ‘rock-paper-scissor’ when a DRS was being taken against Atharva Taide. While the DRS was stunningly successful for RCB, Kohli, and Maxwell are certainly giving fans bromance goals. The clip of that has surfaced on social space and fans are loving it.

Here is the clip that is going viral at this point in time. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kohli returned as RCB captain against Punjab Kings after regular skipper Faf du Plessis missed out due to some injury.

“Faf potentially can’t be fielding today, so he’ll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vikaykumar Vyshak,” Kohli said during the coin toss. Earlier, Kohli led RCB from 2013 till 2021 and won 66 games for the Bangalore franchise. He led RCB in 140 games in total before the PBKS vs RR game.











