 google.com, pub-8555432999068006, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
10.4 C
New York

Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell Playing Rock-Paper-Scissor During PBKS-RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 6 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell Playing ‘Rock-Paper-Scissor’ During PBKS-RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing ‘rock-paper-scissor’ when a DRS was being taken against Atharva Taide.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli to lead RCB, Virat Kohli RCB captain, Virat Kohli returns as RCB captain, Virat Kohli in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis, PBKS vs RCB, PBKS vs RCB live score, PBKS vs RCB live streaming, DRS, DRS news, PBKS vs RCB, King Kohli, Captain Virat Kohli, PBKS vs RCB live streaming, PBKS vs RCB live updates, Cricket News, Glenn Maxwell, Glenn Maxwell NEWS, Glenn Maxwell age, Glenn Maxwell updates, Glenn Maxwell runs, Glenn Maxwell ipl, Glenn Maxwell rcb
Kohli-Maxwell BROMANCE (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mohali: From dancing to making goofy faces, Virat Kohli has done it all on a cricket field. During the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali, Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing ‘rock-paper-scissor’ when a DRS was being taken against Atharva Taide. While the DRS was stunningly successful for RCB, Kohli, and Maxwell are certainly giving fans bromance goals. The clip of that has surfaced on social space and fans are loving it.

Here is the clip that is going viral at this point in time. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kohli returned as RCB captain against Punjab Kings after regular skipper Faf du Plessis missed out due to some injury.

“Faf potentially can’t be fielding today, so he’ll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vikaykumar Vyshak,” Kohli said during the coin toss. Earlier, Kohli led RCB from 2013 till 2021 and won 66 games for the Bangalore franchise. He led RCB in 140 games in total before the PBKS vs RR game.




Published Date: April 20, 2023 6:47 PM IST



Updated Date: April 20, 2023 6:49 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh