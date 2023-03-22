Home

Sports

WATCH: Virat Kohli Grooves to Lungi Dance at Chepauk Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia

The video has gone viral on social media as the fans loved every step of their beloved cricketer.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Grooves to Lungi Dance at Chepauk Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Ex India captain Virat Kohli set the internet on fire with his dance moves ahead of the 3rd and final ODI against Australia at the Chepauk.

We all know about the charismatic cricketer’s on-field antics and when he gets into the vibe, he will put on his dancing shoes and dance with his heart out. Ahead of the Australia innings. Kohli was seen in a jolly mood, dancing to the tunes of Lungi Dance, a Yo Yo Honey Singh foot-tapper from SRK’s movie Chennai Express.

The video has gone viral on social media as the fans loved every step of their beloved cricketer.

“It’s an important game and the deciders are always interesting. It’s always good to put us in this situation. It’s a challenge for us to come back and play some good cricket under pressure,” India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

“Hopefully we can put our best foot forward. Australia are a good team and you can always test your depth. We were thinking of playing with four seamers but the conditions here are suitable for the spinners, so we go with three spinners,” he further added.

“We are gonna have a bat. Looks like quite a dry surface, it is pretty hot out here. Will look to put a good total on this surface. We have had good fun and it will be exciting in the decider. David Warner is back and Cameron Green is feeling unwell, so there are changes,” Smith said at the toss.











