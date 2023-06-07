Home

Virat Kohli Hails Rohit Sharma Ahead of WTC Final

WTC Final: Kohli recalled the hype around Rohit and how he was awestruck when he saw the now India captain bat then.

London: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have known each other for a long time and have shared the dressing room on a number of occasions. Ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final, Kohli lavished praise on the India captain. Kohli recalled the hype around Rohit and how he was awestruck when he saw the now India captain bat then.

“When I saw Rohit Sharma batting for the very first time, I understood what the hype was all about and why he was rated so highly,” Kohli said on ICC ahead of the grand final.

“Rohit Sharma has performed exceptionally well in Tests as an opener in the last few years. Opening is not an easy job, but he’s performed well in each format. Hopefully he’ll repeat what he did at the Oval last time,” Kohli added.

India and Australia have played 106 Tests. India has won 32 Tests, Australia has won 44 Tests and 29 Tests are drawn. India have been led by 18 captains against Australia. Australia has been led by 18 captains against India. Rohit Sharma has led India in four Tests against Australia, while Pat Cummins has led Australia in two Tests against India.

LONDON WEATHER

According to , the weather on the first three days (June 7, 8 , 9) will be mostly sunny with blue skies. The temperature will be around 21 to 22 degree Celsius and just one per cent chances of precipitation.

Rains Expected On Day 4, 5

However, the on Day 4 (June 10), it is likely to have a mixed weather with both sun and showers playing hide and seek. Based on a report, there could be few showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon.















