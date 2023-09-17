Home

India’s Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2023 Final vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Return

Asia Cup 2023 Final: With India back to it’s full strength, it will not be easy for Sri Lanka in Colombo.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final. (Image: BCCI)

Colombo: India would be back to full-strength when they take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the Premadasa in Colombo. In the last Super 4 game against Bangladesh, India, as they had sealed a berth in the final, had rested a few players with the ODI World Cup coming up. It will be a massive boost for India when Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are back in the XI.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar has been included in the squad after Axar Patel, an integral part of the team who was ruled out of the final on Saturday with a left quadriceps strain.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will in fact miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana way more due to his right hamstring injury.

A glance at India’s trophy cabinet will reveal the uncomfortable truth of them not winning any titles in the last five years, and Sunday will be a good opportunity for them to snap that unhappy streak.

Not to forget a win before getting into the World Cup mode will be the ideal boost for a side which hasn’t yet fully ticked all boxes but is showing wy more solidity than one would have thought a few months back.

India’s last title, across the three formats, came in 2018 when the Rohit’s side beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup by three wickets in Dubai.

India predicted XI vs Sri Lanka for Asia Cup final

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Middle-order batters: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (v/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj















