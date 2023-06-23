Home

Virat Kohli Has To Be There In 2027 ODI World Cup, Opines 2008 U-19 WC Winner Shreevats Goswami | EXCLUSIVE

Former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest players in world cricket currently even at 34.



Shreevats Goswami and Virat Kohli were teammates when India won U-19 World Cup in 2008. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: At 34, Virat Kohli is probably the fittest cricketer in world cricket at the moment and surely be serving India for atleast four-five years at the top, feels his childhood friend and 2008 U-19 World Cup-winning teammate Shreevats Goswami.

Kohli came into the limelight when India lifted the junior World Cup trophy in Malaysia after defeating South Africa in a rain-drenched final under his leadership. Since then, Kohli went on to established himself as one of the modern-day batting greats with fitness being his biggest weapon.

With his hunger for runs even after completing 15 years in international cricket, Kohli definitely should play the 2027 ODI World Cup atleast, felt Goswami. “Ofcourse. He has to be there in the team,” the former Bengal wicketkeeper told India.com and Cricket Country in an exclusive interaction on Friday.

“Nobody is as hungry as Virat Kohli. The problem with Virat Kohli is he so consistent and we expect him to play every game. Apart from Virat Kohli, nobody is as consistent as he is in the Indian team,” added Goswami, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

