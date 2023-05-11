 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Virat Kohli Heaps High Praise For Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Star Destroys KKR

Sports
Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 that included 13 fours and five sixes as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after hitting the winning runs against KKR. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Kolkata: When Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting, everybody becomes his fan, so much so as even Virat Kohli. The Rajasthan Royals opener scored the fastest Indian Premier League fifty on Thursday at Eden Gardens guiding his team to a emphatic nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chasing below-par 150, Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals romped home with 41 balls to spare and enter the top four race in the points table. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for eight after being asked to bat first.

“Wow, this is some of he best batting I have seen in while. What a talent @yashasvijaiswal28,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story with a photo of the man in form.

Jaiswal started with 26 runs from the first over bowled by Nitish Rana that included two sixes and three fours. The set the tone for his batting as Jaiswal never looked to stop the onslaught and hit the opposition all around the park.

Although he lost his opening partner Jos Buttler in the second over, Jaiswal was pretty clear in his mind what he needs to do. He went from strength to strength and was two runs shy of what could have been a terrific century.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal is one of the three players to have scored a century in IPL 2023. KKR;s Venkatesh Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Harry Brook are the other two.

It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust in myself. I know the results will come. The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I’m blessed and grateful, I’m trying my best,” Jaiswal said after the match.










