Virat Kohli HILARIOUSLY Celebrates First Boundary After 80 Balls During 1st Test Between Ind-WI at Dominica

Off the 80th ball he faced during his stay in the middle, Kohli finally hit his first boundary. It was a cover drive where he timed the ball perfectly after getting to the pitch of it.

Virat Kohli celebration (Image: Twitter)

Dominica: Virat Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of the generation. The former India captain is a stroke maker and it is extremely difficult to tame him down. But the Windies bowlers managed to do that during the second day of the ongoing first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Thursday. Kohli came into bat after Shubman Gill perished for six runs. Kohli joined Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was well-set. Kohli, who usually picks up boundaries early on in his innings, could not get one for 79 balls. Off the 80th ball he faced during his stay in the middle, Kohli finally hit his first boundary. It was a cover drive where he timed the ball perfectly after getting to the pitch of it.

Here is Kohli’s celebration:

Meanwhile, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a mature century on debut while skipper Rohit Sharma too reached the three-figure mark as India strengthened their position in the first Test against the West Indies at tea on the second day on Thursday. While Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 116, Rohit departed after a well-made 103 to take India to 245 for two in their first innings in reply to West Indies’ 150 all out.

At stumps, India was 312 for two. Kohli was unbeaten on 36*, while Jaiswal was going strong at 143*. India have a 162-run lead and are in total control of proceedings. India will look to extend their lead on the third day of the Test and pile on the agony for the hosts.










