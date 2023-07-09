Home

Virat Kohli Hopes To Get Invitation From Chris Gayle, Says ‘Will Definitely Go And Meet’

This is the first time after recently concluded World Test Championship 2023 final, this will be the first time team India will be seen in action.

Dominica: Team India is currently in Dominica to play the two-match Test series followed by three ODIs and five T20I which will start from July 12. Ahead of the clash, former India skipper Virat Kohli is hoping an invitation from Chris Gayle. The 34-year batter revealed that Gayle always invites team India to his home.

Both Gayle and Kohli share a good bond and played so many memorable matches together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League.

“Well Chris, I have hung out with him for so many years. I am sure that when we are in Jamaica, we will definitely go and meet Chris. He always invites the team home to have a good time and just chill out.

“So I am sure he is going to do the same again if he is in town. Everyone loves him. We went last time as well to his place, we had a great time and he is such a humble guy. Definitely, if he is free and he is in town, sure we are going to catch up with him,” Kohli said during an interaction in the ‘Follow the Blues’ show on Star Sports.

After finishing the series against West Indies, India are scheduled to play Ireland in an away series on August 18, 20 and 23. There are reports that speedster Jasprit Bumrah will be the part of India’s T20I squad against Ireland.















