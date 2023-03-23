Virat Kohli Hopes To Give Best Shot For RCB In IPL 2023, Says Theres Lot Of Room To Get To My Best

Home

Virat Kohli Hopes To Give Best Shot For RCB In IPL 2023, Says ‘There’s Lot Of Room To Get To My Best’

Virat Kohli has scored five centuries across formats for India since the 2022 Asia Cup. He will be seen in RCB colours in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli is coming after a big hundred against Australia in Tests.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form in the last six-seven months but the former India skipper still feels there is a room for improvement and is hoping to achieve that in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 starting from March 31.

Since returning to form in the Asia Cup last year, the stylish right-hander has hit five centuries across formats, with the latest coming against Australia in the drawn fourth Test. Kohli scored 186 in India’s first innings.

“I think I’m back to playing the way I do, but there’s a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL,” Kohli told in a video shared on Thursday by RCB o their social media handles.

“I think I’m back to playing the way I do, but there’s a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL” – Virat Kohli talks about returning to Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/IJvTf8W1jt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 23, 2023

Kohli didn’t had a great IPL 2022 as the former skipper could manage only 341 runs in 16 matches en route to RCB’s way to the playoffs. The right-hander would like to better his performance this year considering his good form with the bat.

With the series against Australia concluding on Wednesday, Kohli is currently believed to be in Mumbai before he takes a flight to Bengaluru to join his RCB teammates.

RCB start their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2 at home.











