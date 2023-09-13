Home

Virat Kohli Hugging Rohit Sharma After Catch During India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Game is GOLD – WATCH

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma share a real good bond and that is always good for the side.

Colombo: Sri Lanka put up a tough fight on Tuesday, but India held their own in the end to win the Super 4 game and seasl a spot for themselves in the final. The batting may not have lived up to the standard, but the bowling was tested along with Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. At a certain stage things got tricky for India when Dhanajaya De Silva and Dunith Wellalage put up a fight, but then eventually it was the quality of the Indian bowling attack that came through.

While there were a number of moments in the match which became talking points on social media, it was Virat Kohli hugging captain Rohit that is now being loved by fans. Here is the clip where Kohli runs in to hug Rohit after the Indian captain completes a catch at slip.

Virat Kohli hugging Rohit Sharma was a wholesome moment. The two legends of our sport…!!! ♥️pic.twitter.com/EnayDuhrw9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2023

Opting to bat, India managed a below-par 213 but the bowlers produced a splendid collective effort to carry their team to a 41-run win, and into the final of the continental tournament.

The spin duo of Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) wreaked havoc in the middle overs to bundle out India in 49.1 overs after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. Rohit (53) top-scored for India.

“It was a good game. For us also to play a game like that under pressure. Challenged a lot of aspects of our game,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We definitely want to play on pitches like these to see what we can achieve.”















