Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Instagram account active again after hours of disappearance, was it deactivated?

Virat Kohli’s Instagram account was live again after disappearing overnight on Thursday. Not only the cricketer, but his brother Vikas Kohli’s Insta account also seemed to have been deactivated overnight.

Virat Kohli Instagram account active again after hours of disappearance, was it deactivated?

After hours of disappearance, former India Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli’s Instagram account was live again on Friday. The news of Kohli’s account deactivation spread like wildfire on the internet. Fans flooded the social media platforms with screenshots of his Insta page. The Indian cricketer is one of the most followed athletes in the world. Surprisingly, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli’s Insta account was also seen deactivated at midnight.