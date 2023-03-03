Home

Sports

Virat Kohli is Feeling The Pressure – Mark Waugh States After Dismissal at Indore During 3rd Test Between Ind-Aus

Ind vs Aus: Following his dismissal, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh found it hard to believe that a player of Kohli’s stature has gone without a Test century for 1195 days and 41 innings.

Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik Slams Virat Kohli For Poor Shot Selection

Indore: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation and hence questions are asked whenever he fails with the bat. After getting his eye in at Indore during the second innings, Kohli was dismissed for 13 off 26 balls. He was trapped LBW by Matthew Kuhnemann. Following his dismissal, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh found it hard to believe that a player of Kohli’s stature has gone without a Test century for 1195 days and 41 innings.

“I cannot believe a player of his class has gone that long without a hundred,” former Australia batter Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

“He’s been in good touch recently, he’s batted well in one-day cricket. I know it’s not Test match cricket, but the signs have been there in his last three innings in Test cricket that he’s actually playing pretty well.

“He’s middling the ball, he’s watching the ball well, and his defence is strong. He’s just making the odd error and it’s proving costly for him. He hasn’t had a lot of luck. He makes one mistake and he’s out.

Meanwhile, India was bowled out for 163 in the second innings right on stumps after Lyon’s incredible eight-wicket haul. The host set Australia 76 runs to earn a rare test win in India after losing the first two tests of the series.

Lyon’s second-best career figures are the second best in India, too, after his 8-50 in Bengaluru in 2017. He is Australia’s highest wicket-taker in India.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s fighting 59 gave India some hope, but it was mainly 61 overs of grim cricket for the hosts.











