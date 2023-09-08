‘Virat Kohli Is Michael Jordan Of Cricket’ Hollywood Actor Jack Black On Indian Superstar

Home

Indian superstar Virat Kohli is considered one of the best batsmen in the world and has been ranked number one in ODI cricket multiple times.

New Delhi: The Indian great superstar is followed by millions of people across the globe. Virat Kohli’s aggressive style of play and his passion towards cricket and sports are loved by many leading celebrities across the globe.

This time Hollywood actor Jack Black has praised the right-handed batter and said he is the Michael Jordon of cricket. Jack Black also opened up on his admiration for one of the greatest batters of cricketing history.

Kohli is a true legend of the game and is one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He is an inspiration to many people and shows that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

In a recent video which is going viral on social media Hollywood Actor Jack Black was seen praising the Global icon. He said, “Virat Kohli is my favourite cricket player and he is the Michael Jordan of cricket.”

Hollywood actor Jack Black about Virat Kohli: “Virat Kohli is my favourite cricket player, he is the Michael Jordan of cricket”.pic.twitter.com/K6kZ8NgH7k — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2023

The Rohit Sharma-led side will face Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. In the group stage cash game at Pallekele International Stadium, the Men in Blue suffered a big collapse by losing the top four batters for just 66/4. However, Virat Kohli just managed to score seven runs and was clean-bowled by Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi

But later on, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya’s crucial knocks helped Team India set a 267-run target in the Group A clash. However, the match did not yield a result as rain didn’t allow a single ball to be bowled in the Pakistan innings.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)















