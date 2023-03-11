Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan Engage In Funny Banter After Former India Captains Fifty In IND Vs AUS 4th Test

Home

Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan Engage In Funny Banter After Former India Captain’s Fifty In IND Vs AUS 4th Test

Virat Kohli became the fifth Indian batter to reach 4000 Test runs on Indian soil. He also scored a Test fifty after 14 months.



Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli showed glimpses of a big score in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium as his unbeaten 59 helped India finish Day 3 on 289/3. India are still trailing by 191 runs in the first innings with two days of play remaining.

The former India captain looked to be in good mood while he came to bat following Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal just before Tea. While Gill went back to the pavilion after scoring 128 and forging a 58-run third-wicket stand, Kohli continued like a man on a mission.

He batted the entire third session and never looked in discomfort against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann. There has been several moments on the day that caught the netizens’ attention and one of them was the funny banter between Kohli and Ishan Kishan.

5⃣0⃣* for @imVkohli in his 50th Test in 🇮🇳😍🙌

The King looks good for a big one. Leave a 👑 in the comments if you want to see him get to #28. Tune-in to the 4th Mastercard #INDvAUS Test, LIVE on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar!#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire #Cricket pic.twitter.com/xVfNpQ2GrC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 11, 2023

The incident happened when Kohli reached his fifty as Kishan gestured towards his senior with folded hands. Reacting to Kishan gesture, Kohli raised both his hands with a big smile in response.

Earlier, both Kohli and Kishan were caught in camera during the morning session. Meanwhile, Kohli scored a Test fifty after 14 months with his last half-century coming against South Africa in January 2022.

Kohli also became the fifth Indian batter to reach the 4000-run mark in Tests on Indian soil. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (16 batting) will start the Day 4 for India at 289/3. Australia had made 480 in their first innings.











