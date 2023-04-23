Home

Sports

RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Joins Suresh Raina, Kieron Pollard In Elite List

Virat Kohli became the third player to take 100 catches in Indian Premier League.



Virat Kohli celebrates after taking a catch against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli became the third overall and second Indian to take 100 catches in the history of Indian Premier League on Sunday. Kohli’s feat came when he caught Devdutt Padikkal off David Willey during the Royal Challengers Bangalpore vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

Only Suresh Raina and Kieron Pollard, both of whom have retired from the game, are ahead of Kohli. Former Chennai Super Kings star Raina leads the chart with 109 catches while Mumbai Indians stalwart, Pollard, is second at 103. Pollard’s one-time teammate and current Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is fourth in the list wth 98 catches.

Kohli currently has 101 catches.











