 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
18.9 C
New York

Virat Kohli Lauds Suryakumar Yadav After MI Batters Heroics vs RCB in IPL 2023 Match; PIC Goes VIRAL

Sports
7

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Hugs Suryakumar Yadav After MI Batter’s Heroics vs RCB in IPL 2023 Match; Heartwarming PIC Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: While some fans are lauding Kohli’s gesture, others are using images of the two cricketers of the past where they got into an altercation in a way to show how times have changed. 

Suryakumar Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav news, Suryakumar Yadav age, Suryakumar Yadav updates, Suryakumar Yadav ipl, Suryakumar Yadav T20, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli ipl, MI vs RCB, MI vs RCB highlights, MI vs RCB as it happened, IPL 2023
Virat Kohli Appreciates Suryakumar Yadav (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli has faced immense criticism for his behavior on-field during this IPL season, but on Tuesday – he won hearts at the Wankhede stadium despite the loss against MI. After the humiliating loss, Kohli walked up to Suryakumar Yadav – who hit a breathtaking 83 off 35 balls – and hugged him. Kohli appreciating Suryakumar is being loved by fans who are reacting. While some fans are lauding Kohli’s gesture, others are using images of the two cricketers of the past where they got into an altercation in a way to show how times have changed.

Here are the pictures where you can see Kohli hug Suryakumar:

Surya’s knock also ensured he was the man of the match.

“Much needed from team’s point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slow. I said Nehal let’s hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don’t do anything different,” Surya said at the post-match presentation.

MI has now zoomed to the third spot with two points against RCB. They have now registered six wins from 11 games.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh