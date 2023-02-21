Virat Kohli Launches Fields of Dream Project in Goa to Promte Football Among Youngsters

Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Bats For ‘Fields of Dream Project’ in Goa to Promote Football Among Youngsters in India

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared the information with his fans that FC Goa and Forca Goa Foundation have launched the ‘Fields of Dream project’ in Goa to promote the sport among youngsters.

Virat Kohli Promotes Football

Mumbai: It is no secret that Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best batter of the modern generation, loves to play football as well. In interviews in the past, Kohli has always revealed his passion for football and confessed that Cristiano Ronaldo is his favourite footballer. The former India captain who is associated with the FC Goa franchise in the Indian Super League has come up with a new plan to promote football among the youth. Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared the information with his fans that FC Goa and Forca Goa Foundation have launched the ‘Fields of Dream project’ in Goa to promote the sport among youngsters. Kohli also shared that they are planning to build three new football grounds in the state.

Get ready for a grassroots football revolution! @FCGoaOfficial and @forcagoaorg launched their Fields of Dreams Project, building 3 amazing football grounds in Goa. Let’s all rally behind this amazing initiative and grow #IndianFootball together! #TogetherWeGrow pic.twitter.com/7xhOW0zWeM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli made crucial contributions with the bat in the Delhi Test against Australia with scores of 44 and 20. India won the match by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record fourth consecutive time.

The team will now travel to Indore where they will play the third Test at the Holkar stadium but before that there is a break of over a week for the players to recharge their batteries for the remainder of the series.

Riding on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin’s spin masterclass at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, India upped their chances of making the WTC finale.











