Virat Kohli Makes Local Dominican Players’ Day With Nice Gesture Ahead Of First Test | WATCH VIDEO

Both Indian and West Indies players have reached Dominica ahead of their first Test which starts on July 12.



Virat Kohli poses for a picture with a local player in Dominica. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli showed nice gesture with the local players in Dominica (likely net bowlers) as he oblighed for photos and autographs after India’s training session on Sunday ahead of the first Test against West Indies that starts in two day’s time.

In a video shared by BCCI on their social media handles, Kohli was seen calling the local youngsters and posed with them, gave them autographs on their shirts, caps and the leather ball. “My most favourite batsman of all time, Mr. Kohli, I also got a signature from him and I am just thankful for that,” said one of the players.

Precious souvenirs, priceless selfies 🤳 and autographs ✍️ in plenty ft. ‘most favourite batter of all time’ – Virat Kohli 😃👌🏻#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/G2KN5Q5cAV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, ahead of the all-important first Test, the Indian management is fretting over the bowling combination with Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini locked in a three-way fight for the third pacer’s slot.

The Windsor Park in the Dominican capital of Roseau isn’t exactly one of West Indies’ more popular grounds having hosted only five Tests, four ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. In fact, the last of the five Test matches at this ground was held in 2017.

If the last Test was any indicator, pacers have accounted for 11 wickets. It is understandable that India will go in with both specialist spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while Shardul Thakur, with his batting ability, will be playing alongside pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Axar Patel, also an all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja mould, can add a fourth dimension to this choice for fifth bowling option but, on most Caribbean tracks, it is advisable to have a third pacer handy.

However in the choice for the fifth bowler, a likely third pacer isn’t going to be an easy one as all three bring some or the other attribute into the line-up. If Saini is like a workhorse and his pace could come in handy with the old Dukes ball, then there is Ranji legend Unadkat.

Unadkat can bring in the awkward angle of a left-arm seamer where he can both push it across the right-handers and is also able to do enough so that the ball can hold its line at times. Last but not least is 29-year-old Mukesh, who is probably the most potent new-ball bowler among the three in contention with his ability to bowl both inswing and outswing and also get some appreciable movement off the surface.















