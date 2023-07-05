Home

Virat Kohli Meeting Sir Garfield Sobers Video Goes VIRAL Ahead of India-West Indies 1st Test | WATCH

In the clip shared, Kohli can be seen shaking hands with the West Indian legend.

KING Kohli Meets Sir Garfield Sobers (Image: Screengrab)

Barbados: The Indian cricket team is in the Carribbean for the upcoming series and as expected, the spotlight is on former India captain Virat Kohli. The premier India batter met Sir Garfield Sobers at one of the grounds in the Carribbean and the clip of that meeting was shared by ‘Carribbean Cricket Podcast’. In the clip shared, Kohli can be seen shaking hands with the West Indian legend. Sobers had his wife by his side and the entire clip is being loved by fans who are showing their love by reacting.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Virat Kohli meeting Sir Gary Sobers. A wonderful video! pic.twitter.com/6OP1OhCKZd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 5, 2023

In the two scheduled Tests against the Windies, Kohli will play a key role for the side. It will also be an important series for the Indian team as it will be the start of a new World Test Championship cycle.

INDIA Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

According to a Cricket West Indies (CWI) official, the Indian team will train at Kensington Oval until they are privately chartered to Dominica before the Test Series. Meanwhile, the West Indies team will have their camp at the High-Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. They will then travel to Dominica ahead of the Test. Some of the multi-format players, who are currently participating in the World Cup 2023 qualifiers, will directly join the team in Dominica.















