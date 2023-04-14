Virat Kohli Meets Ricky Pontings Son at Chinnaswamy Ahead of IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-DC; Watch VIRAL Video

Home

Virat Kohli Meets Ricky Ponting’s Son at Chinnaswamy Ahead of IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-DC; Watch VIRAL Video

Kohli meets Pontting’s son (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: A couple of days ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Virat Kohli caught up with Capitals coach Ricky Ponting’s son. Ponting’s son was over the moon on seeing Kohli. The former RCB captain recalls meeting Ponting’s son earlier and he mentions that. Kohli and Ponting then shared a joke and were all smiles ahead of the big game at the M. Chinnaswamy. The Capitals social media team shared the 25-second clip and captioned it as: “Jab Ricky Met Kohli Extended Cameo: Ricky Jr.”

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Earlier, in an IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants, the former India captain scored 61 runs in 44 balls, but it was a forgetful game for RCB as the franchise lost the match against KL Rahul-led LSG by 1 wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants were 37/3 at the end of power-play, with Royal Challengers Bangalore firmly on top of them in a run chase of 213 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but Marcus Stoinis brought his side back with his impressive 30-ball 65 while Nicholas Pooran smashed a sensational 19-ball 62, including hitting fastest fifty of the season in 15 balls, to take the team to a last-ball thrilling one-wicket victory in a dramatic match.

RCB has won one match out of three in the ongoing edition of IPL and the franchise is currently number seven in the points table. Faf du Plesis-led Bangalore will lock horns against Delhi Capitals next on April 15 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.











