Home

Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Tower Over Another Chapter Of IPL’s Lasting Rivalry

Both teams have played four games and have an identical 2-2 win-loss record. CSK however have a way better Nett Run-Rate at 0.255 while RCB would rapidly like to improve on their NRR of minus-0.316.

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Tower Over Another Chapter Of IPL’s Lasting Rivalry



Bengaluru: There are rivalries galore in the Indian Premier League, but few light up the stands like a contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Few matches in the tournament raise passions as much as this clash, and inevitably, we have on the threshold of yet another meeting, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday evening. As always, this one too hopefully will be keenly fought on the ground and definitely will light up the stands. Few rivalries in domestic cricket create such an atmosphere and this too will be something to watch.

But apart from the fiery passions, cold statistics too make this one a crucial game. With both teams in the middle of the table – CSK at No. 6 and RCB one rung lower – this is a must-win as two points Are like gold dust for these sides now.

Both teams have played four games and have an identical 2-2 win-loss record. CSK however have a way better Nett Run-Rate at 0.255 while RCB would rapidly like to improve on their NRR of minus-0.316.

There are more reasons for RCB to want to win this one. Their head-to-head stats hardly look too flattering for the Bengaluru outfit – only 10 wins as opposed to twice as many lost out of 31 contests, with one no-result. The last edition had ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Indian cricket is always more about the individuals than the team and this match-up is no different. Virat Kohli is the face of RCB and who can even come close to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and CSK. That relation is something else altogether.

So, again we have the two coming up against one another. Things are different. Kohli now is no longer leading his franchise, while Dhoni, who recently recorded his 200th IPL match, is possibly on his last legs as a player and captain for CSK. This possibly makes this match that much more important for both, since each would like to emerge with the bragging rights.

CSK however have some issues related to injuries to key players, Ben Stokes finds himself on the side-lines, while Deepak Chahar too is out of action and South African speedster Sisanda Magdala too doubtful. Even skipper Dhoni is nursing a dodgy knee.

The season has been interesting for both sides. While RCB are coming off a win over Delhi Capitals, CSK were just short against SunRisers Hyderabad, in a match that all CSK fans believed ‘Thala’ would take them through but it didn’t work out.

CSK have been where RCB have only aspired to be – on the champions’ podium. Virat Kohli’s one pipe dream has been to win the IPL title, and while the CSK contest is just another step in that direction, the match in itself, as we have said before, is a different cup of tea altogether for both sides.

RCB will however have half home advantage. No team that ever plays CSK really has complete home advantage – the yellow brigade makes sure of that. So, it will quite a challenge for both sides, and could well be another one that goes down to the wire.











