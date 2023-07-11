Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Virat Kohli Nearly INJURES Ishan Kishan With Prank During Training Session at Dominica Ahead of 1st Test Between Ind-WI

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Nearly INJURES Ishan Kishan With Prank During Training Session at Dominica Ahead of 1st Test Between Ind-WI | WATCH

Kohli, who would play a key role for India in the series, was seen looking to pull off a hilarious prank on young Ishan Kishan.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Ishan Kishan, Ishan Kishan news, Ishan Kishan age, Ishan Kishan updates, Ishan Kishan runs, Ishan Kishan records, Ind vs WI, India vs West Indies, Cricket News, India tour of West Indies, Ind vs WI Live streaming
Kohli Nearly Injures Kishan (Image: PTI)

Dominica: In roughly 24 hours, India take on West Indies in the first Test on Tuesday. While the buzz is picking up, thanks to the Indian team – Virat Kohli seems to be in a happy space and that should come as a piece of good news for fans. The former India captain was seen in a playful mood during India’s training session. Kohli, who would play a key role for India in the series, was seen looking to pull off a hilarious prank on young Ishan Kishan. The young wicketkeeper, who is in line to make his Test debut, nearly hurt himself after Kohli’s prank. Kishan was seen falling on the ground after Kohli tried to poke him with a iron.

Kishan seemed visibly in pain when Kohli walked up to him to enquire he was alright. Here is the video that is now going viral on social space:

With Kishan set to edge KS Bharat to the squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal would fill in at No. 3. With no Pujara at No.3, it is quite certain that Jaiswal will be filling up the void in the Caribbean. He was also among the standby players in the World Test Championship final against Australia in Lord’s. In a video that went viral on social media, Jaiswal was seen batting tips from Kohli on how to tackle the length ball on the rise, the outswingers and most importantly the front-foot game.

Follow all LIVE updates on here…










Source link

Previous article
India vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan Likely to Make Test Debut During 1st Test at Dominica
Next article
High Blood Pressure? 3 Expert Recommended Drinks to Control Hypertension Naturally
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights