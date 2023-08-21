Virat Kohli New Hairdo Ahead of Asia Cup Goes Viral

Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s New Hairdo Ahead of Asia Cup Goes Viral

Kohli has smashed 25,582 runs in international cricket in 501 appearances, slamming 76 centuries and 131 fifties overall, averaging 53.63.

Virat Kohli’s New Hairdo Ahead of Asia Cup Goes Viral

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli gets a new hairstyle ahead of Asia Cup 2023. The batter is currently out of action due to workload pressure and will now be seen playing in the Asia Cup 2023 where team India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Virat Kohli took his twitter to share his hairstyle and the photo got viral in minutes, here is the photo:

Kohli recently played in the Test series against West Indies where he played his 500th international cricket match and scored a century.

On August 8 Kohli completed the 15 years of international cricket. On August 18, 2008, a young Kohli, then 19 years and 287 days old, made his international debut against Sri Lanka in an ODI match in Dambulla, just a couple of months after leading the side to the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup title in Malaysia. Since then, Kohli has become the epitome of consistency in scoring runs for India across all formats.

As of now, Kohli has smashed 25,582 runs in international cricket in 501 appearances, slamming 76 centuries and 131 fifties overall, averaging 53.63.

Kohli will now return to action for India in the 2023 50-over Asia Cup 2023, to be hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. India will face off against Pakistan in the group stage on September 2, followed by playing Nepal on September 4 and the Super Four stage as well as the final scheduled to be played in Colombo.















