Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Making IPL Record Against Lucknow On Anushka’s Birthday

Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Making IPL Record Against Lucknow On Anushka Sharma Birthday

New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is on the cusp of making a record in the Indian Premier League on the occasion of his wife Anushka Sharma’s 35th birthday. Kohli is just 43 runs away from making 7000 runs in his IPL career. On Monday, the 34-year-old batter will be seen playing against Lucknow Super Giants in Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Currently, Kohli is the highest run-getter in Indian Premier League so far as he scored 6957 runs in 231 matches. Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-getter scoring 6506 runs in 212 matches.

Kohli is currently in lethal form and the batter will look to score big against Lucknow on their home ground. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s middle order will be the need to worry for Bangalore-based franchise.

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur/Yudhvir Singh Charak

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai/Karn Sharma, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj











