Virat Kohli on Verge of BIG Record, Set to Join MS Dhoni-Sachin Tendulkar in Elite List

Kohli will complete 500 International matches when India takes on Windies in the second Test.

Virat Kohli records @ICCTwitter

Dominica: Virat Kohli got among the runs at Roseau against West Indies in the opening Test as he scored 76. He was dismissed when he looked set for another century. Kohli, who is India’s premier batter, would now be on the verge of a massive feat when the two teams meet at Queen’s Park Oval starting July 20. Kohli will complete 500 International matches when India takes on Windies in the second Test. Kohli will become the 10th player overall and the fourth Indian to reach this illustrious feat. By doing so, he will join Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in elite list.

In this list, Tendulkar sits at the top of tree with 664 matches. He is followed by former Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardena.

Kohli was out for 76 off Rahkeem Cornwall when he tried to flick on backfoot through leg-side, but the extra bounce took a thick inside edge to leg slip. Kishan’s introduction in Test cricket was a mix of defending, leaving and being beaten twice.

Ravindra Jadeja raked in some boundaries through a cut and creamy cover drive for boundaries. After playing 19 balls, Kishan was finally off the mark in Test cricket with a flick off the hip for a single. As soon as he was off the mark, India declared with a 271-run lead on a pitch showing signals of quick deterioration.

Earlier, an impressive Yashasvi Jaiswal crossed 150 early in the first session. But the debutant fell for a massive 171 while Kohli made his 29th Test fifty as India continued to put West Indies under the pump, by adding 88 runs in 29 overs in the first session for the loss of Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane.















