Virat Kohli Once Dropped a Dolly Off me at Midwicket… – Virender Sehwag REVEALS How Ex-Ind Captain Denied Him a Milestone

Sehwag recalled Kohli dropping a catch at midwicket with him on the verge of a milestone.

Bangalore: Virender Sehwag was once in a generation cricketer. There was never anybody like him and there may never be anybody like him. Also what makes his feats special is the fact that he played some quality pacers and spinners during his time. Sehwag, who has hot two triple-hundreds in Tests, recently revealed how Virat Kohli once got him angry. During a recent conversation on YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s channel BeerBiceps. Recalling getting the wickets of some greats with his bowling, Sehwag recalled Kohli dropping a catch at midwicket with him on the verge of a milestone.

“I don’t know about magic but I did get some big batters out with my bowling. Ponting, Hayden, Hussey, Sangakkara, Jayawardene, Dilshan, Lara, some top batters. I once dismissed Gilchrist round his legs in Perth. The big ones did fall to me sometimes,” he said.

“I actually felt quite sad when Virat Kohli once dropped a dolly off me at midwicket once. I would have probably got to some bowling milestone but he ended up putting it down. I got so angry, probably far more than when I missed a triple century. I told him come on man, you should have caught that,” said Sehwag.











